Noble sent to rehab

Even since his career started, Mainul Ahsan Noble was more in the talks due to his controversial activities than his actual music.

Recently, the news of his remarriage circulated, after he shared some pictures on Facebook, seen in an affectionate pose with vlogger Farzana Arshi, announcing their marriage.

However, Arshi denied getting married to Noble and stated that she is still married to food vlogger Nadim Ahmed.

Noble's ex-wife Salsabil, along with the singer's family earlier said that Noble is addicted to drugs, and this is why he has been sent to the rehabilitation centre.

A close relative of Noble provided this information to the media. According to that statement, Noble had gotten extremely out of control, and this is why on Thursday, he was sent to a nearby rehabilitation centre.

Earlier, food blogger Nadim came on Facebook live, and shared that he went to Noble's house to bring his wife back, however, upon arriving at his house, Nadim and his and Arshi's family were in deep shock as they witnessed Arshi taking drugs with Noble.

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa famed contestant and singer has been sent to rehab as he might have fallen into legal complications, as according to another close source Nadim and his family has filed a case against Noble.