Noble remarries

Musician Mainul Ahsan Noble has gotten married. Through social media, the singer shared three pictures on Facebook, seen in an affectionate pose with his wife. Shortly afterwards, Noble announced in another status that they got married to Farzana Arshi.

Arshi was married to a food blogger named Nadim Ahmed, and is also a food blogger herself.

In May, Noble's previous wife Salsabil Mahmud separated from him, claiming that he was involved with drugs.

In India, through the music reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' on Zee Bangla, Mainul Ahsan Noble became popular in both Bengals. Since then, he has been embroiled in various controversies. More than his singing, he has become a subject of discussion due to his personal life and various statements.