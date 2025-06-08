Nobel sings in prison, inmates rejoice

Mainul Ahsan Nobel, who rose to fame through the reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa", had once captured the hearts of the youth with his melodious voice. He quickly shot to stardom, but his fame was frequently overshadowed by controversies, making headlines more for criticism than commendation.

On the night of May 19, police from Demra Police Station in the capital arrested the controversial singer Nobel. He was taken into custody on allegations of confining a woman in his home for seven months, during which time she was reportedly raped and abused. Following a hearing on May 20, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziauddin Ahmed ordered his placement in prison.

In accordance with the court's directive, Nobel was sent to Dhaka's Keraniganj Central Jail.

Yesterday, celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, Nobel performed in a cultural programme held within the prison and on this occasion, a cultural event was arranged in the prison yard at around 3:30pm.

The special event was organised by the prison authorities in honour of Eid-ul-Azha.

Among the inmates was singer Mainul Ahsan Nobel, who took to the stage and sang songs by legendary artiste James, delighting the prisoners with his performance.

Perhaps by singing on Eid day, Nobel offered a glimmer of hope to his fellow inmates. For those behind bars, the day may have felt joyful after all. And perhaps, his fans still wish for a reformed Nobel to return to the world of music.

On stage, Nobel performed some of his most popular songs, including "Abhinoy", "Bhigi Bhig"i, and "Shei Tumi Keno Eto Ochena Hoye Gele". As he sang, fellow inmates were swept up in emotion and excitement, creating a festive atmosphere unlike any other behind prison walls.