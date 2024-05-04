Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 4, 2024 08:52 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 08:58 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Nick Jonas cancels upcoming shows due to Influenza A diagnosis

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 4, 2024 08:52 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 08:58 PM
Nick Jonas cancels upcoming shows due to Influenza A diagnosis
Photo: Collected

Nick Jonas disclosed in a recent video on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Influenza A virus. Regrettably, his illness has compelled him to cancel his upcoming performances. The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, had plans to perform in Mexico this weekend, but due to Nick's health condition, the shows have been rescheduled.

Sharing a video, Nick penned, "Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of Influenza A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He then added that they would be rescheduling the dates for their Europe tour, "These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22, Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!"

Taylor Swift's new album dominates US sales and Billboard charts
Read more

Taylor Swift's new album dominates US sales and Billboard charts

The Jonas Brothers' upcoming concert is in Ireland, followed by performances across the UK and Europe, culminating in Poland on October 16. Their first concert this year took place in New Zealand in February.

Related topic:
Nick Jonasjonas brothersKevin JonasJoe Jonas
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Trouble in paradise: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage on the rocks?

8m ago
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

8m ago
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra post wedding on social media

5y ago
TXT and Jonas Brothers collab on new song

TXT and Jonas Brothers collab on new song

10m ago

Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March

1y ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সুন্দরবনে আগুন

চলমান তাপদাহের মধ্যে বাগেরহাটের সুন্দরবন পূর্ব বিভাগে আগুন লেগেছে। আজ শনিবার বিকেল সাড়ে ৩টার দিকে পূর্ব সুন্দরবনের চাঁদপাই রেঞ্জের আমুর বুনিয়া টহল ফাঁড়ির কাছের এলাকায় বনে আগুন লাগে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘জিয়াউর রহমান গণতন্ত্র হত্যাকারী স্বৈরশাসক হিসেবে ইতিহাসের পাতায় থেকে যাবেন’

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X