Nick Jonas cancels upcoming shows due to Influenza A diagnosis

Nick Jonas disclosed in a recent video on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Influenza A virus. Regrettably, his illness has compelled him to cancel his upcoming performances. The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, had plans to perform in Mexico this weekend, but due to Nick's health condition, the shows have been rescheduled.

Sharing a video, Nick penned, "Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of Influenza A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time."

He then added that they would be rescheduling the dates for their Europe tour, "These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22, Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!"

The Jonas Brothers' upcoming concert is in Ireland, followed by performances across the UK and Europe, culminating in Poland on October 16. Their first concert this year took place in New Zealand in February.