Music Alpha launched to unite and empower Bangladeshi artistes

Music Alpha, a newly launched platform for Bangla music, aims to bring together lyricists, composers, music directors, and a broad spectrum of artistes to collaboratively elevate and expand Bangla music's presence on the global stage.

The platform made its official debut last Tuesday (October 15) with a logo unveiling event at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

Singer Shan Shayek, representing Music Alpha, explained, "Music Alpha unites lyricists, composers, music directors, and various artistes in a collaborative effort where each of us contributes equally. The mission is to elevate Bangla music and extend its global reach."

Several distinguished guests attended the launch, including Ministry of Culture Joint Secretary Abdul Muqtadir, Law and Justice Division Joint Secretary Zakirul Abedin Apel, Ministry of Public Administration Joint Secretary Subarna Naima, along with notable figures like singer Sujit Mustafa and "Close Up" star Sabbir.

When asked about the initiative's inspiration, Shayek noted, "In times of crisis, it's the music community—especially artistes, lyricists, and composers—that bears the brunt, as the entertainment industry is among the hardest hit. Yet, during such periods, international platforms continue to generate revenue globally."

"Sadly, many Bangladeshi artistes are unaware of these online revenue opportunities. With fewer producers willing to invest in music, we found ourselves looking for alternatives. That's when we realised that by uniting, we could release our content independently and tap into a global audience with immense potential for revenue."

Shayek continued, "Supporting one another is the key to moving forward. Our strength lies in unity, which became our guiding principle. This is why we decided to take on the role of producers ourselves."

Regarding their production strategy, Shayek elaborated, "Our model leverages the collective talent and creativity of our team as our primary investment. For example, artistes, lyricists, composers, and music video directors will collaborate to produce songs, which we'll release on international platforms. I'm confident this approach will generate significant revenue."

He concluded, "We no longer need to rely on external support. Every team member contributes to help one another. After extensive research, we reached this decision, leading to the official launch of Music Alpha."