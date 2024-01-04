Mila returns with an election song

Popular pop singer Mila has returned to singing with a motivational song for the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Election of the country.

The song titled "Go Vote" has recently been released as a music video on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of the Campaign Advocacy Programme (CAP). The song is written by lyricist Autumnal Moon and composed by Adib Kabir.

Video of Go Vote | Mila | CAP | Bangla Song 2024

Several other celebrities, such as pop sensation Hasan from the band Ark, Tanvin Sweety, Rafa, Milon Mahmud, Tawhid Afridi, Ferdous Ahmed, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and Protik Hasan appeared in the music video encouraging people to vote.

"I have decided to lend my voice to the song because I felt a certain responsibility towards my country. As the voting culture is declining amongst the younger generation, that is why I wanted to inspire them through the song," said Mila.

"Not only that, I have contacted several of my showbiz colleagues to make an appearance in the video, and they all gladly agreed to make this video possible," Mila added.