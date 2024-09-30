Mahaan Fahim’s journey with Aurthohin ends after 8 years

Guitarist Mahaan Fahim has officially ended his eight-year journey with the iconic band Aurthohin. In a heartfelt Facebook post yesterday afternoon (September 29), Mahaan revealed that he made the difficult decision to leave the band, following his doctor's advice due to ongoing health issues.

Although it was a tough choice, Mahaan explained that it was necessary for his well-being, marking the end of an era for both him and his fans.

On his verified Facebook page, the musician shared a personal update, writing, "Back in April, I suffered a slipped disc in my cervical spine, which caused severe pain in my left hand. My doctor has strictly advised me to rest and avoid playing guitar while standing or lifting anything heavy. As hard as it is, this is the reason I've had to make this difficult decision."

Despite leaving Aurthohin, Mahaan made it clear that he is not stepping away from music entirely. "I can still play the guitar while sitting, so I'll continue working in the studio. I plan to release new instrumental tracks. There's no reason for me to stop making music," he wrote.

Last Saturday night, the artiste performed with Aurthohin for the final time at the "Legends of the Decade" concert, alongside Vikings, Conclusion and Pakistani band Jal, bringing his time with the band to an emotional close.

After the show, Bassbaba Sumon shared a touching message on Facebook, stating, "Farewell, Mahaan. I couldn't hold back my tears on stage today because of you. You truly moved me. Get well soon." Mahaan also expressed his emotions, saying, "Sumon bhai, I will miss performing on stage with Mark and Jahin. I wish Aurthohin all the success in the future."

In his farewell message, Mahaan took a moment to thank everyone who had supported him over the years, including Aurthohin's manager Tito (Ehsanul Haque) and sound engineer Mithu, highlighting the close bonds he had formed during his time with the band.

Earlier this year, in March 2023, guitarist Shisir Ahmed also departed from the band, and later, guitarist Jahin Rashid joined the lineup. The current band members—Sumon on vocals, Mark Don on drums, and Jahin Rashid on guitar and keyboards—continue to keep Aurthohin thriving with fresh energy and talent.