'Lioness': Khatija Rahman’s int’l debut in composition unveiled

Khatija Rahman, daughter of Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, is set to make her mark on the global film scene with her debut as an international film score composer in the upcoming project "Lioness". This film, marking the first official Indo-UK co-production under the bilateral treaty of 2008, is helmed by director Kajri Babbar.

"Lioness" is a compelling narrative that interweaves the stories of two remarkable women across different eras. The first focuses on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, a suffragette and descendant of Maharajah Ranjit Singh and Queen Victoria, portrayed by Paige Sandhu. The second narrative introduces Simranjeet Kaur, a fictional character living in London's Southall Asian suburb in the early 1990s, played by Aditi Rao Hydari.

Backed by India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI), the production is led by Shahnaab Alam and Vaishalli Paatil, with Clare Cahill and Peter Bance serving as executive producers.

Expressing her excitement, Khatija Rahman remarked, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of 'Lioness'. I connected deeply with the film's values from the moment I heard its compelling story and the reason behind bringing her story to life."

A R Rahman, speaking with Variety, expressed his pride in his daughter's independence and creative spirit. He highlighted her recent accomplishments, including collaborations with Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej and her debut film score for the Tamil-language production "Minmini".

The film, set to commence production in early 2024, has already revealed its poster at NFDC's ongoing film market, Film Bazaar, with a global release slated for early 2025. The project received attention not only for its compelling narrative but also for Khatija Rahman's stance on wearing the niqab, a garment banned in several countries, which sparked discussions on individuality and expression.

"I think we're in for surprises—what she's gonna do," A R Rahman added, teasing the creative endeavours his daughter has yet to unveil.

This unveiling occurred at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, where Rahman's music took centre stage in Zee Studios' dialogue-free film, "Gandhi Talks".