‘A Legacy of Maihar Senia Gharana’: Chhayanaut to celebrate musical heritage

Music aficionados in Dhaka are gearing up for a mesmerising evening as the "A Legacy of Maihar Senia Gharana" event is set to grace the stage at the Chhayanaut Cultural Centre. Scheduled to take place from 4pm to 9pm on May 1, this musical evening promises to be an enchanting journey through the rich tradition of the Maihar Senia Gharana.

Organised by Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan Music Foundation and Aashish Khan School of World Music in association with Music Alliance Worldwide Foundation, the event aims to celebrate and preserve the legacy of one of India's most illustrious musical traditions.

The inauguration ceremony will kick off the evening's festivities at 4pm. Renowned tabla maestro Sourabh Goho will mesmerise the audience with a captivating tabla solo, accompanied by the soulful strains of Matiur Rahman Sarengi at 4:15pm, marking the beginning of a musical journey that will unfold throughout the night.

The lineup for the evening is nothing short of stellar, featuring a roster of talented musicians who will showcase their virtuosity and mastery over their respective instruments. Md Parvez Rubel on Sarode, Md Rejaul Karim on Violin, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee on Sarode, and Afsana Khan on Sitar are just a few amongst the many luminaries who will grace the stage with their performances.

Tabla enthusiasts are also in for a treat as the evening will feature performances by tabla maestros Sanjib Majumder, Pran Gopal Bandopadhyay, Zakir Hosen, and Mainak Biswas, each bringing their unique style and expertise to the forefront.

The arrangement will also showcase the talents of Rukshana Khan and Shiraz Ali Khan on Sarode.