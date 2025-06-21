Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Chhayanaut celebrates monsoon with music and memory of poet Sufia Kamal

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Barsha Utsab
Photo: Collected

Amid grey skies and gentle showers, Chhayanaut's "Barsha Utsab" brought the quintessential rhythm of the monsoon to life on Friday evening, paying tribute to both the beauty of the season and the memory of poet and Chhayanaut founding president Sufia Kamal.

Held at the Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban auditorium in Dhanmondi, the evening began at 7pm with Iffat Ara Dewan's emotive rendition of "Aji Jhorer Raate Tomar Abhisar". Her voice set the tone for a programme that unfolded as a conversation between rain, music, and memory—filled with longing, passion, and nature's drama.

The event, dedicated entirely to seasonal ragas and compositions evocative of the rains, featured a diverse lineup of performers.

Ushashi Nag captivated the audience with her performance of "Shuddha Sarang", followed by Shrabonti Dhar's "Jhoro Jhoro Bari Jhore Ambar Byapiya", and Sudipto Shekhar De's rendition of raga "Desh". Satyam Kumar Debnath brought in "Eso Shyamolosundoro", echoing the lush moods of the monsoon.

The evening remained steeped in raga-based performances: Swapna Saha rendered raga "Chhayanaut", while Sirajum Munira explored raga "Kedar". Nusrat Jahan Runa's "Bohu Juger Opar Hote" and Sejuti Barua's "Godhuli Gogone Megh" added a lyrical layer of nostalgia and romanticism.

Later, Priyantu Dev performed "Meghmedur Boroshay", and Samudra Shubhom evoked longing with raga "Jayjayanti". The programme maintained its immersive flow with pieces like Tahmid Wasif Ribhu's "Amar Din Phuralo", Rifat Ahmed Iman's "Deshmallhar", and Minhajul Hasan Iman's "Ramdasi Mallhar".

Towards the end of the event, Manish Sarkar performed "Jhor Jhor Jhore Shaon Dhara", followed by Farzana Akhtar Popy's "Jhoro Jhoro Borishe Baridhara", and Afroza Rupa's "Meghmallhar".

The finale featured Sushmita Debnath Suchi's "Borosha Oi Elo Borosha", Ananya Acharya's performance of Raga "Miyaki Mallhar", and Sharmin Sathi Islam Moyna's "Chanchala Shyamole Elo Gogone", drawing the evening to a stirring close.

