Wed Jun 26, 2024 06:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 06:18 PM

Kumar Sanu to get personality rights protected, warns ‘AI is dangerous’
Photos: Collected

Artificial Intelligence has been rapidly advancing, with one of its latest applications being the imitation of famous celebrities. In India, renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff have already taken legal measures to safeguard their personality rights against potential misuse of this technology.

Now, legendary singer Kumar Sanu is preparing to follow suit. Known for his distinctive baritone, Sanu's voice has been widely mimicked. Concerned about the potential misuse of his voice, he is determined to take action, reports Hindustan Times.

"I recently performed a series of concerts in the United States. My next step is to approach the court and secure an order to protect my rights. AI is dominating technology today. Creating duplicates of any singer is not right. We need to protect ourselves through such methods. AI is dangerous," Sanu asserts.

The continued relevance of yesteryear singers, whose voices are used through AI to cover new songs, underscores the enduring power of nostalgia. Filmmakers frequently remake old hits, which highlights the lasting appeal of these classics.

AI-rendered images of deceased artistes: How ethical are these practices?

When asked about the current state of music, Sanu expressed his concerns, "I don't understand why producers and directors can't see the problem... they ignore melody, use cheap lyrics, and force them on the public. This isn't good. They are ruining the standards of music. I'm okay with remaking old songs, but if the original singer is still capable of singing it, then no one else can do it better. Why can't people understand this?"

