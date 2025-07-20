Korean Embassy and IUB host K-pop competition in Bangladesh

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea announced the results of the K-pop contests held in Dhaka yesterday. The event was hosted in partnership with Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). A large number of talented participants from Bangladesh, especially young enthusiasts of Korean pop culture.

This year, a total of 105 video submissions were received for the performance segment. Out of these, 15 groups were selected to perform live on July 19 at IUB's auditorium. The selected performers included: Rudhin, HHSBD, Hridita Maitra, A-Maze, OMADA, Tahana Prionty, Rakuzan Klan, Knight Sisters, Lumen-I, Acu-Bi, Lazina Chowdhury, Lost Dynasty, Heaven's Law, Last Min8, and Renessus. During the event, five standout teams were awarded for their stage performances.

The winners from Bangladesh will be recommended to the organisers of the 2025 K-Pop World Festival, scheduled to be held in October in Changwon, South Korea. If chosen by the festival organisers, these finalists will be invited to compete in the grand event in Korea.

Ambassador Park Young-sik praised the enthusiasm and dedication shown by the young Bangladeshi contestants, expressing his admiration for their passion for K-pop. He also shared his optimistic view of Bangladesh's future, emphasising the intelligence, talent, and ambition of its youth.

Notably, in an ongoing effort to strengthen cultural connections and mutual understanding between Korea and Bangladesh, the Korean Embassy continues to organise various cultural programmes, including Korean film festivals and K-pop concerts.

