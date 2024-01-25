James to thrill audiences in first open-air concert of the year

In an effort to enchant audiences amidst the chilling winter, James is gearing up for his first open-air concert of the year outside Dhaka. Nagar Baul James is thus set to enthral fans in Brahmanbaria on January 27.

The concert has been organised at Brahmanbaria's Niaz Mohammad Stadium to express appreciation to the newly elected local Member of Parliament and Minister of Housing and Public Works, R A M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury.

The Brahmanbaria district Chhatra League is orchestrating the event, which will kick off in the afternoon. Following the formalities, vocalists Ankon and Milon will take the stage to present their musical performances before James concludes the concert. James is expected to perform his popular hits for an uninterrupted hour-and-a-half-long routine, promising a musical spectacle for the audience.

Robin, James's spokesperson, shed light on their plans for this year's concerts, "After concluding the London concerts, James has returned to the country. With the elections behind us, we have initiated plans for concerts this new year. Discussions are underway for additional concerts, and we will share more once finalised."

This marks James's first open-air concert outside Dhaka for this new year, and the anticipation among fans is palpable. Notably, last year, James performed in the United States, scheduling 10 shows across 10 states for a month.

However, due to overwhelming interest from the audience and organisers, the tour schedule changed. James extended the tour to two months and participated in 25 shows. Following the successful international tour, James returned to Bangladesh, performing an indoor concert at the National Museum on January 19, organised by the 31st BCS Batch.