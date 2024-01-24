Bassbaba Sumon shares his journey of losing 70 kilos

The lead vocalist of Aurthohin, Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, popularly known as Bassbaba Sumon, has won his battle in a lengthy struggle against cancer. In addition to various health concerns, he also experienced surgeries to address complications with his eyes and spine.

Recently, a photo of his frail figure due to illness, appeared on Facebook. After that, fans and well-wishers became concerned about their favourite star. However, Bassbaba reassured everyone, stating that he is now cancer-free. Additionally, he mentioned that he has lost 70 kilograms of weight.

Sumon's post about his latest physical condition read, "There is no cancer in my body anymore. I have an issue with my spine, which will require surgery in the future. But it's not so critical that I am dying or can't perform concerts anymore. You all have seen my concerts in 2021, 2022, and 2023, despite the poor condition of my spine. At this moment, the condition of my spine is better than it was back then."

Regarding his lean physique, Sumon mentioned, "In the past two years, I have lost nearly 70 kilograms by only focusing on food and taking multivitamin supplements. I had to follow an incredibly low-calorie diet. To maintain my spine, I needed to keep the weight on the upper part of my body very low to avoid pressure on the spine. Maintaining weight like an ordinary person wouldn't work. I need to stay somewhat underweight. So, I have had to reduce my weight significantly. Along with losing weight, I have also started to feel even more dried up, which I haven't experienced for many years."

People who are concerned about him addressed their worries which he further cleared, stating, "Seeing me so dried up, the way you are worrying is unnecessarily creating mental tension for you. I am fine now, and it is due to your love and prayers that I can still wake up in the morning and say, 'Life is beautiful.' You are my inspiration. You all are my superhero! So, dispel any worries about me. If we ever meet somewhere, feel free to have coffee with me, if possible. I will pray a lot for you."