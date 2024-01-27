Folk artiste Ratan Kahar expresses gratitude for Padma Shri recognition

Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar – renowned as the creator of the song "Genda Phool", which gained popularity after Indian musician Badshah's rendition in 2020, is slated to receive the esteemed Padma Shri Award. In expressing his appreciation, Kahar underscored the Indian government's acknowledgment of his contributions to the field of folk music. At the age of 88, he sees this recognition as a source of pride and plans to attend the award ceremony.

Ratan Kahar rose to prominence when Badshah's rendition of his song sparked controversy. Initially uncredited, acknowledgment eventually came through Badshah's music video. Reflecting on the past dispute, Kahar acknowledged the misunderstanding and extended forgiveness for any oversights. He revealed that Badshah had supported him generously during that period.

The artiste, who hails from Rarh in West Bengal, expressed his positive sentiments towards Badshah, describing him as a good person. Despite the controversy, Kahar acknowledged that Badshah genuinely stood by him. However, he mentioned that they haven't been in touch for a long time.

On January 26, amidst the joy of receiving the Padma Shri, Ratan Kahar shared that he celebrated the day by hoisting a flag near his home. News reporters and journalists visited him, capturing moments and inquiring about his life.

Considering his present engagements, Kahar noted his participation in diverse programmes. He leads a multifaceted existence, with one son engaged in fishing, another involved in ticket sales, a son-in-law managing household duties, and his daughter residing with him at home.

Ratan Kahar's journey, defined by his distinctive creations and the "Genda Phool" controversy, continues to evolve, now adorned with the prestigious Padma Shri Award.