Farooque Bhai Project announces show ‘Raater Belaye’, set to entice audience tomorrow

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photo: Collected

Band Farooque Bhai Project has officially announced its comeback after a two-year hiatus. After entertaining a crowd of 20,000 at an open-air stadium, the band is eager to reconnect with fans in a more intimate environment.

The show titled "Raater Belaye" is set to occur tomorrow evening (May 23) at 7pm at Sparrows in Gulshan 2. The ticket prices for the event have been set at Tk 1,500, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase at the gate.

Notably, accompanying artiste Shitom Ahmed will also perform his songs as a special guest.

The evening of celebration promises music, dance, and live performances of unreleased and upcoming songs as the Farooque Bhai Project will perform a special one-hour set.

Regarding the arrangement of the musical evening, Farooque Bhai stated, "Our Dhaka tour would not be complete without revisiting one of our favourite venues. We are excited to perform and connect with an intimate crowd filled with all of you beautiful and wonderful people. Naach Bangali Naach!"

The current band lineup consists of Farooque Bhai, Mohaimin Karim on bass, guitarist Ekram Wasi, Tanjib Chowdhury on guitar/backing vocals, Sharar Shayor on keys/backing vocals and drummer Dip Roy.

