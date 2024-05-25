Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 25, 2024 07:59 PM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 08:36 PM

Most Viewed

Music

EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 25, 2024 07:59 PM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 08:36 PM
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Yesterday, Buy Here Now organised "Leading the Times: Midas Touch" at Aloki, featuring Nucleya, Farooque Bhai Project, Fuad, and Sanjoy. The concert created an electrifying atmosphere, with audiences dancing and grooving to the beat of the music.

As the highlight of the show Nucleya, the maverick of Indian electronica, fused intricate rhythms with bold, fresh Indian sounds. He redefines EDM from his roots in Bandish Projekt to global stages alongside Skrillex and Major Lazer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Popeye presented a warm musical night to remember
Read more

Popeye presented a warm musical night to remember

The other artistes put their best foot forward to heighten the thrill of the night for all in attendance.

EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar
EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki
Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

 

Related topic:
Leading the Times: Midas TouchNucleyaFarooque Bhai projectFuadsanjoy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

“Rap music is about poetry and emotion”- Punkstah

'Rap music is about poetry and emotion'- Punkstah

1y ago

Rock Fest 3.0 and Fuad Live announced for December

1y ago

Fuad Live: A night of music and melody

1y ago
Dameer & Fuad Present Sanjoy: A Celebration of Bangladeshi Music’s Global Impact

'Dameer & Fuad Present Sanjoy': A celebration of Bangladeshi music’s global impact

9m ago
Farooque Bhai Project announces show ‘Raater Belaye’, set to entice audience tomorrow

Farooque Bhai Project announces show ‘Raater Belaye’, set to entice audience tomorrow

3d ago
ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিয়েছে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, বাড়ল সংকেত

তিন নম্বর স্থানীয় সতর্ক সংকেত নামিয়ে মোংলা ও পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দরকে সাত নম্বর এবং চট্টগ্রাম ও কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দরকে ছয় নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত দেখাতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হঠাৎ বন্ধ মেট্রোরেল, দেড় ঘণ্টা পর চালু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification