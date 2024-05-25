EDM dominates ‘Leading The Times: Midas Touch’ at Aloki

Yesterday, Buy Here Now organised "Leading the Times: Midas Touch" at Aloki, featuring Nucleya, Farooque Bhai Project, Fuad, and Sanjoy. The concert created an electrifying atmosphere, with audiences dancing and grooving to the beat of the music.

As the highlight of the show Nucleya, the maverick of Indian electronica, fused intricate rhythms with bold, fresh Indian sounds. He redefines EDM from his roots in Bandish Projekt to global stages alongside Skrillex and Major Lazer.

The other artistes put their best foot forward to heighten the thrill of the night for all in attendance.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

