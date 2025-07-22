Farida Parveen returns home after lengthy health struggle

Renowned Lalon singer and cultural icon Farida Parveen has returned home after recovering from a prolonged illness. She was discharged from Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka at around 11:30pm yesterday, accompanied by her family.

Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital, confirmed to BSS that Parveen is now out of danger and has made a significant recovery. He noted that the acclaimed artiste had been under continuous treatment at the hospital, where she was receiving regular dialysis and care for multiple health complications.

The celebrated folk singer had been admitted to the ICU on July 5 due to severe respiratory distress. She has long suffered from chronic kidney disease, requiring dialysis three times a week, and has also battled blood infections, pneumonia, and diabetes.

Her treatment was overseen by a team of expert physicians, including Prof Dr Rana Mokarram Hossain, a nephrology specialist, and Dr Mohammad Abdul Hannan, a critical care expert. To ensure comprehensive care, multiple medical boards were formed, comprising specialists from Universal and other hospitals.

Thanks to their coordinated efforts, Farida Parveen made a steady recovery and was finally able to return home on July 21. Her return marks a hopeful moment for fans and admirers of Bangladeshi folk music.