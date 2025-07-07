Farida Parveen hospitalised again, condition remains fragile

Renowned Lalon singer Farida Parveen has once again been hospitalised due to ongoing health complications. Just three days ago, the iconic artiste was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka after experiencing severe breathing difficulties. She was initially placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but as of Sunday (July 6), has been shifted to a general cabin following slight improvement in her condition.

Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, her husband and noted instrumentalist Gazi Abdul Hakim shared that while her condition has somewhat stabilised, her overall health remains critical. "She's very weak—she can't stand or walk. In the past few months, she had to be admitted to the ICU three times. She's suffering from serious lung and kidney issues. Please keep her in your prayers," he said.

Farida Parveen began her illustrious musical journey in 1968 as a listed Nazrul Sangeet artiste for Rajshahi Radio. She rose to fame in the 1970s with patriotic songs and later became a prominent figure in Lalon music, training under spiritual mentor Moksed Ali Shah.

Over the decades, she has received numerous accolades for her contributions to music, including the Ekushey Padak in 1987 and the prestigious Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize from Japan in 2008. She also won the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer in 1993.

To preserve and promote Lalon music among younger generations, Farida Parveen established the Achin Pakhi School, a music institution dedicated to nurturing future talents.