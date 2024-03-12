Eric Carmen, frontman of The Raspberries, passes away at 74

Renowned musician Eric Carmen, celebrated as the frontman of the iconic '70s power pop band The Raspberries and later for his solo hits like "All By Myself" and "Hungry Eyes", has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

The news of Carmen's passing was confirmed by his wife, Amy Carmen, who announced his demise on the singer's website, expressing profound sadness at the loss. She stated that Eric Carmen peacefully passed away in his sleep over the weekend. Carmen's wife fondly remembered his musical legacy, which brought joy to countless listeners over the decades. She requested privacy for the family during this time of mourning, quoting Carmen's own words, "Love Is All That Matters… Faithful and Forever."

Carmen's career spanned from his early days as the primary singer and songwriter for The Raspberries, where he pioneered the power pop genre, to his solo endeavours marked by chart-topping hits. Despite his ballad-heavy reputation, Carmen's early years showcased his versatility as both a songwriter and a rock vocalist, reminiscent of legends like Paul McCartney and Steve Marriott.

Formed in 1970, The Raspberries, with Carmen at the helm, challenged the prevailing glam and progressive-rock trends of the era with their Beatles-esque pop sound. Hits like "Go All the Way", "I Wanna Be With You", and "Tonight" cemented the band's status as one of the power pop pioneers, influencing generations of musicians to come.

Following the band's disbandment, Carmen embarked on a successful solo career, delivering memorable tracks such as "All by Myself", "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again", and "Hungry Eyes", the latter notably featured in the soundtrack of the film "Dirty Dancing".

Born in Cleveland in 1949 to Russian-Jewish immigrants, Carmen exhibited musical talent from a young age, mastering multiple instruments and honing his songwriting skills. His contributions to the vibrant Cleveland rock scene of the time, alongside fellow musicians like Joe Walsh, left an indelible mark on the industry.

Throughout his career, Carmen's influence extended beyond his music, with his songs being featured in various films and experiencing a resurgence in popular culture decades after their release.

Eric Carmen leaves behind a rich musical legacy, remembered for his contributions to power pop and his enduring impact on the world of music.