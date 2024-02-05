Music
Music
Grammys 2024

Drake mocks the show after awards snub

Mon Feb 5, 2024 09:10 AM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 09:25 AM
Grammys 2024: Drake mocks the show after awards snub
Drake, a five-time Grammy winner and noted rap artist, has voiced his discontent with the 2024 Grammy Awards. Despite being nominated for four categories alongside his collaborator 21 Savage, they did not secure any wins.

While Drake was performing in Tampa, Florida, rather than attending the ceremony, he shared a message on his Instagram story: "All you incredible artistes, remember this show isn't the facts; it's just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret (literally, you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn't dictate anything in our world."

Drake's critique of the Grammys is longstanding, with past concerns about the award show's relevance and transparency, particularly for hip-hop and black artists. In 2019, during his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song, he asserted that the Grammys fail to accurately reflect the true value of music and encouraged artists not to gauge their success solely by trophies.

The Canadian artiste also allegedly chose not to submit his 2022 album, "Honestly, Nevermind," for consideration—a decision reminiscent of The Weeknd, who boycotted the Grammys in 2023 after facing a snub.

push notification
X