Dolly Parton surprises fans with four unreleased songs

In a delightful birthday gesture, music icon Dolly Parton has treated fans to a special gift – four previously unreleased songs. Celebrating her 78th birthday, the legendary artiste made the announcement through a social media post on Friday.

Parton expressed her birthday joy, stating, "Hey fans and friends, It's my birthday so I'm going to give you a present!" 

"I'm releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the 'Rockstar' album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL." she added.

The "Rockstar Deluxe" is now available on various digital streaming platforms, building on the success of its original launch in November 2023. 

The surprise tracks include "Rockin' It (Live)", "Hit Me With Your Best Shot", "Mama Never Said", "Two Tickets To Paradise", "Jolene (featuring Måneskin)", "Stay Out Of My Bedroom", "Bridge Over Troubled Water", "The Entertainer", and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)".

Music enthusiasts can now enjoy these unexpected additions to Dolly Parton's musical repertoire as part of the extended "Rockstar Deluxe" release.

 

