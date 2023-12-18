Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes have announced their engagement following a year of dating. Their relationship milestone was confirmed by a representative of the pop star, stating that the engagement took place on Saturday in Los Angeles.

As reported by People, the couple's romantic journey began publicly in August last year when they unveiled their blossoming relationship. Pictures released by People captured Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes exchanging radiant smiles, both donning stylish black ensembles. Lovato also showcased her exquisite engagement ring, a unique triangular design crafted by the prestigious NYC luxury jewellery boutique Material Good.

Their relationship timeline traces back to their collaboration on the 2022 album "Holy Fvck". Lovato revealed on the PodcastOne podcast LadyGang that they initially met during a music session, describing her immediate intrigue and nervousness about Lutes. Their friendship gradually transitioned into deeper feelings, culminating in their heartfelt confession of emotions to each other.

Jordan expressed his affection for Demi on her 31st birthday in August through a touching Instagram post, emphasising her unique personality and profound impact on his life. He expressed his commitment to making her laugh and protecting her, praising her for changing lives globally, including his own.

Notably, the engaged duo co-wrote multiple tracks on Demi's album "Holy Fvck".