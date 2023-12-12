Cardi B confirms split from Offset

American rapper Cardi B, in her latest Instagram Live, revealed that she is single, which means she has confirmed her breakup with rapper Offset. She openly shared that she didn't know how to 'tell the world' that she had been single for a while.

The news comes after speculations that Offset had apparently cheated on Cardi B, which stemmed from rapper Blueface's claim that Offset slept with his ex, Chrisean Rock.

Photos: Collected

Cardi B said, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true; I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to, like... not afraid, but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now, and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited."

Cardi B announced she is now single via Instagram live https://t.co/DdCjfDKXrv — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) December 11, 2023

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to two children: their 5-year-old daughter named Kulture and their 2-year-old son named Wave. Recent reports indicate that both Cardi B and Offset have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, the 'Up' singer posted enigmatic messages on her Instagram Story: "You know when you just outgrow [sic] relationships," she wrote on one story, which was followed by another, which said, "I'm tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

She confirmed that there was no infidelity involved and all the rumours regarding Offset cheating were baseless. She said, "It's not because of cheating. I just got tired of ... arguing; I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

Cardi B left her fans shocked (with surprise) with her runway debut at Balenciaga's fall 2024 show held in Los Angeles. Notably, Offset was not present at the event.