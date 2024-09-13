Cardi B welcomes third child with Offset weeks after divorce filing

Music
Photos: Taken from Cardi B's Instagram handle.

Cardi B has joyfully announced the birth of her third child with rapper Offset, just weeks after filing for divorce. The Grammy-winning artiste took to Instagram yesterday (September 12) to share the news, posting a heartfelt series of photos and videos from the hospital.

In the photos, Cardi, beaming with happiness, cradles her newborn while wearing a vibrant robe in a hospital bed. Offset, despite their recent split, is also seen holding their new baby. The couple, who filed for divorce in July after six years of marriage, appears to be on good terms as they embrace parenthood once again.

Cardi captioned the post, "The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," sharing her excitement with her fans. The new addition joins the couple's two other children, son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6.

In early August, just a month before the baby's arrival, Cardi announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Posing in a red dress that highlighted her growing baby bump, she expressed her gratitude, writing, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you've brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The post continued: "You've reminded me that I can have it all—life, love, and passion! I can't wait for you to witness what you've inspired me to accomplish." She also shared how her children have given her strength, writing, "It's easier to give in to life's twists and turns, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why pushing through is always worth it."

Cardi's pregnancy announcement came just a day after she filed for divorce from Offset. A representative for Cardi clarified that the split wasn't due to infidelity rumours but was the result of ongoing issues. However, as the couple welcomes their new baby, it's clear that they remain committed to co-parenting and supporting each other through this new chapter.

 

cardi brapper OffsetCardi B and Offset splitCardi B divorce
