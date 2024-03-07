British musician becomes first sitar player to win Royal Philharmonic Society Award

British musician Jasdeep Singh Degun has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first sitar player to receive a Royal Philharmonic Society Award. Degun, hailing from Leeds, was honoured as the best instrumentalist at the esteemed classical music ceremony held on Tuesday.

In an interview with BBC News, Degun expressed his gratitude, stating that winning the prize is "an absolute honour." He emphasised that the recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a tribute to the contributions of numerous Indian classical musicians in the country.

"The prize was a testament to the hundreds of Indian classical musicians in this country, and it feels like we've really stepped forward into the classical psyche, which is wonderful," he said.

The ceremony, which took place in Manchester, marked the first time in its 35-year history that the RPS event was held outside London. Degun's accolade comes in recognition of his work on "Orpheus", a groundbreaking reinterpretation of Monteverdi's Orfeo, blending Indian and Western classical music for Opera North. His debut album, "Anomaly", released on Peter Gabriel's Real World Records in 2022, further solidified his reputation in the industry.

Reflecting on his album's journey to success, Degun shared how a connection with one of Gabriel's acquaintances facilitated his collaboration with the renowned musician. Previous recipients of the RPS instrumentalist award include acclaimed artistes such as violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Steven Isserlis, and percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

Among this year's other winners were Scottish tenor Nicky Spence, named Singer of the Year, and François-Xavier Roth, principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra, who received the Best Conductor award. The opera and music prize went to the Ukrainian production "Chornobyldorf", described as a "post-apocalyptic fantasy," which captivated audiences with its unique artistic approach.

The ceremony also honoured the BBC Singers as the Best Ensemble, highlighting their significance amidst recent challenges. Additionally, the Manchester Classical Festival was recognised as the Best Event, underscoring the city's vibrant and supportive music community.

The decision to host the award ceremony in Manchester was influenced by the city's rich musical landscape and recent achievements in classical music, according to RPS chief executive James Murphy. Manchester's Royal Northern College of Music provided the backdrop for the celebration, reflecting the city's reputation as a hub for creativity and artistic expression.