Bangladeshi-American Emmy winner, Shams Ahmed, joins Grammy voting body

Shams Ahmed, a Bangladeshi-American musician and Emmy Award winner, has been appointed as a voting member of The Recording Academy, the esteemed body behind the Grammy Awards.

The music director has described this achievement as a major milestone in his professional career. As a voting member, Shams Ahmed will now play a significant role in determining Grammy nominations and award winners.

In an official statement, he explained, "Achieving this esteemed role required endorsements from two established members and a comprehensive evaluation by the Academy's senior leadership, including its president, Harvey Mason Jr.I intend to use this platform to elevate the voices of marginalised artistes and advocate for broader representation and inclusivity in the creative sector."

In 2023, Ahmed made history by becoming the first individual of Bangladeshi-American heritage to win at the 44th Sports Emmy Awards—a moment he described as "incredible."

Shams Ahmed, a Northeastern University graduate, resides in New Jersey. His parents, Razia Ahmed and Engineer Salahuddin Ahmed Tarek, are well-regarded personalities, with his father particularly recognised for his work as a singer and cultural advocate.

Shams is making his mark in Western music through standout compositions and creative ventures. He has co-founded musical projects like the girl group Citizen Queen and Acapop! KIDS, and has produced for the renowned a cappella group Pentatonix.