Bangladesh Copyright Office and BLCPS host national event on copyright management

Bangladesh Lyricist, Composers, and Performers Society (BLCPS) along with the Bangladesh Copyright Office have jointly arranged a day-long mentoring session in the capital.

The national event, titled "Wipo Mentorship Program for CMOs Engaged in Copyright Management", was joined by delegates from Wipo (World Intellectual Property Organisation), CISAC (International Confederation of CMOs), and IPRS (Indian Performers Rights Society).

The delegates addressed several topics and provided recommendations to participants through their detailed presentations.

CEO Hamin Ahmed of BLCPS. Photo: Collected

Since 2013, BLCPS, the first government-approved CMO (Collective Management Organisation), has been working to protect the rights of Bangladeshi creators to their intellectual property.

As part of its commitment to streamline and strengthen its working conditions and bring them to international standards, BLCPS arranged the session on Tuesday (June 4) at the Six Seasons hotel.

The programme commenced with welcome speeches by CEO Hamin Ahmed of BLCPS, followed by Program Officer Miyuki Monroing of Copyright Management Division, Copyright, and Creative Industries Sector, Wipo; and then Additional Secretary Nafriza Shyama of Ministry of Cultural Affairs on behalf of BLCPS, Wipo and Ministry of Cultural Affairs respectively.

Inaugurated by Copyright Registrar Md Daud Miah NDC (Additional Secretary), the day-long event then proceeded with five engaging sessions on five different and important topics, explaining the activities of the participating organisations.

The inaugural topic was "Wipo's Activities in the Area of Collective Management and New Projects to Support the Growth and Development of Local CMOS," conducted by Miyuki Monroing.

The second topic, "CISAC's Roles and Initiatives to Seamlessly Represent Creators Across the Globe and Ensure the Royalties Flow to Authors Effectively," was addressed by Benjamin Ng, regional director for Asia-Pacific CISAC.

Three speakers addressed the third topic, titled "The Role of Local CMOs in Building a Creative Ecosystem for Creators and Users: What Can CMOs Contribute to You," presented by Satoshi Watanabe, honorary advisor of CISAC; Rakesh Nigam, chief executive officer, IPRS; and Surhit Bhattacharyya, chief information officer, IPRS.

Registrar Md Daud Miah of Copyright then addressed the fourth topic, "Current Status of Copyright and Related Rights in Bangladesh and Future Cooperation with BLCPS to Support Creators and Creative Industries," and the day-long sessions came to its closure with the addressing of the final topic of the day, "Current Operational Status of BLCPS and Future Perspectives" - delivered by BLCPS CEO Hamin Ahmed.

Noted artistes of Dhaka, representatives of various TV and radio stations were present at the event.Photo: Collected

"Today's event was to address the procedures and necessity of copyright management for the stakeholders, which include the large numbers of music creators, music stakeholders, radio and television channels, music channels, digital distribution platforms, publishers, event organisers, advertising agencies, journalists, lyricists, composers, singers, and others related to our music industry. Along with these important stakeholders, esteemed delegates from Wipo, CISAC and IPRS joined us today to address and discuss multiple important topics, and we will initiate more beneficial activities in the future," BLCPS member Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu told UNB.

Founded in 1926, CISAC aims to improve communication, interest protection, and technology sharing across nations. For its specific focus on the development of lyricists and composers, this international confederation is called the leading global organisation that is actively working for the betterment of lyricists and composers.

CISAC is currently active in a total of 116 countries with its 225 CMOs and over five million creators; and its diverse field of works includes music, audiovisual, drama/play, literature, and visual art – and the people actively involved in these genres.

In addition to CISAC, the United Nations' autonomous organisation, Wipo, has been working for the preservation of intellectual property (IP) and the intellectual creations of people from 193 member states around the world, as well as the preservation of information and policies related to this. Sections 38-44 of Chapter 9 of the Bangladesh Copyright Act safeguard individuals' intellectual property interests.

Founded in 2013, BLCPS operates under a non-profit Board of Trustees headed by the legendary vocalist Sabina Yasmin. The organisation received its license from the government in 2014 and has since been working to accomplish its vision: to protect and manage the rights of Bangladeshi songwriters, composers, singers, and distributors.