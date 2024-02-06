BLCPS leads the charge in music rights protection

In a momentous gathering, BLCPS (Bangladesh Lyricist Composers & Performers Society), the first and only Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for music, convened a landmark conference on Tuesday (February 6) at the Crystal Palace Auditorium. The event served as a platform to spotlight the critical findings shared by Satoshi Watanabe, honourary advisor of CISAC, underscoring the importance of CMOs in safeguarding music intellectual property rights and royalty collection worldwide.

Watanabe's keynote speech illuminated key insights into the functioning and significance of CMOs, resonating profoundly with BLCPS's mission to protect the rights of Bangladeshi music creators. This convergence of local and international expertise marked a significant stride forward for Bangladesh's music industry, affirming its commitment to fostering a sustainable and equitable creative landscape.

Daud Miah, registrar of the Copyright Office, Bangladesh, graced the event as the chief guest, symbolising governmental support for initiatives aimed at enhancing the music industry's infrastructure. Additionally, Watanabe, the distinguished guest, lent his expertise to the conference, emphasising the significance of collaboration between CMOs and international organisations like CISAC.

The origins of CMOs trace back over two centuries, with their roots planted in France in 1777. Since then, these organisations have evolved into crucial entities safeguarding the intellectual rights of creators worldwide. CISAC, founded in 1926, has played a pivotal role in uniting CMOs globally, facilitating knowledge sharing and advocating for creators' rights across various artistic disciplines.

In our country, the significance of intellectual property rights has gained momentum over the years. With copyright protection enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, nations worldwide have taken strides to fortify their legal frameworks and establish institutions dedicated to preserving intellectual property.

BLCPS, founded in 2013 and licensed by the government in 2014, stands as Bangladesh's pioneer CMO for the music industry. Led by a non-profit Board of Trustees, chaired by the esteemed music artiste Sabina Yasmin, BLCPS has been steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights of Bangladeshi songwriters, composers, singers, and distributors.

The conference not only highlighted the importance of CMOs but also paid homage to stalwarts of the Bangladeshi music scene. The late legendary composer Alauddin Ali and popular vocalist Andrew Kishore, instrumental in BLCPS's inception despite their illnesses, were honoured for their invaluable contributions to the industry.

As Bangladesh continues its journey towards becoming a "Smart Bangladesh", BLCPS remains dedicated to its role in fortifying the nation's music landscape. With the support of government bodies and the expertise garnered from international partnerships, BLCPS endeavours to uphold the intellectual property rights of its creators, ensuring a thriving and sustainable music industry for generations to come.