Band Lalon to release album after 6-year gap

After a six-year hiatus, popular folk-rock band Lalon is back with a new album. Set to release on October 17, the album marks a special occasion—the 250th birth anniversary and 134th death anniversary of the revered mystic Fakir Lalon Shah. The album is titled "Bauls of Bengal" and features seven tracks.

As the name suggests, "Bauls of Bengal" celebrates songs from various Baul mystics. Of the seven songs, four are by Lalon himself, with one each from legendary mystic soulsters Shah Abdul Karim, Radharaman Dutta, and Bijoy Sarkar. In the album the vocals are performed by Lalon's lead singer Nigar Sultana Sumi, while Thein Han Maung, the band's drummer and leader, is responsible for the musical arrangements.

The first release from the album, Lalon's track "Ekta Bod Hawa," dropped on October 11 on Lalon's YouTube channel. The remaining songs will follow later this month. The vocals are performed by Nigar Sultana Sumi. The guitar is played by Rafi Islam and Julkar Nain Ratul. Ashfaque Ahmed Turjo handled the bass, while Thein Han Maung Titi played the drums for the song.

Among Lalon's other songs featured in the album are "Shotto Bol Supothe Chol," "Mon Torongo," and "Odhor Chand." The song "Odhor Chand" includes guest vocals from Baul Shafi Mondol. The album also includes Shah Abdul Karim's "Tomaro Pirite Bondhure," Radharaman Dutta's "Bondhu Doyamoy," and Bijoy Sarkar's "Ami Jare Bashi Bhalo."

Lalon's previous album, "Shada Kalo," was released back in 2018.

The current lineup of Lalon includes Nigar Sultana Sumi (lead vocals), Thein Han Maung (drums), Tahjib Ur Rashid Adib (bass), Aarafat Bosnia (keyboard) and Mohonto Sarker (guitar).