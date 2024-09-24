Music
AvoidRafa’s ‘Ami Akash Pathabo’ featured in FIFA’s Ronaldo tribute
Photo: Soumyadip

The FIFA World Cup has shown a growing appreciation for Bangladeshi music, recently spotlighting AvoidRafa's track "Ami Akash Pathabo" in a compilation of Cristiano Ronaldo's finest goals.

Earlier, the FIFA World Cup's official Facebook page also highlighted Chirkutt's "Jadur Shohor", pairing the song with clips from various football matches.

AvoidRafa shared this exciting news on his official Facebook page, writing, "Our song is now officially featured on FIFA's channel! A moment of immense pride for us as a Bangladeshi band. This is for Bangladesh."

Originally released in 2015, "Ami Akash Pathabo" was composed for the popular miniseries "CloseUp Kache Ashar Golpo".

