Angel Noor channels joy, pain, and courage in upcoming debut album

Angel Noor, the Chattogram-born singer-songwriter who turned personal stories into chart-making melodies, is set to release his first full-length album, "Pran-to".

Known for his breakout hits "Jodi Abar" and "Teel", which won hearts from Dhaka to Kolkata, Noor has finally stepped beyond singles into a cohesive seven-track collection, excluding his earlier hits to deliver entirely new work.

Photo: Ziauddin Shiplu

The title, "Pran-to"—meaning lifeline—is no accident. "These songs are closest to my heart," Noor says. "They speak of joy, pain, and the courage to feel it all." Every track is penned and composed by Noor himself, extending the confessional, story-driven style that made "Jodi Abar" a sensation.

The album is slated for release on Spotify within a month, followed by weekly music video drops.

Photo: Ziauddin Shiplu

Moreover, a Kolkata filmmaker has approached Noor to feature "Jodi Abar" in an upcoming movie. A meeting in Dhaka next month is expected to determine whether the collaboration moves forward.

Noor's artistic range extends beyond music. He has acted in Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's upcoming film, "Boli," and is signed for four more projects, including a Tamil feature, a Kolkata production, and two Dhaka-based films.

Photo: Ziauddin Shiplu

Born Zulfiqar Nuri Angel, Noor grew up in Chattogram before earning a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from North South University. His journey—from engineering graduate to cross-border music and film talent—shows that passion can resonate far beyond its origin.