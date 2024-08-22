Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:22 PM

Music

Adila Noor’s tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam in Melbourne

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 22, 2024 07:18 PM
Adila Noor’s tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam in Melbourne
Photo: Courtesy

Recently, the Chandler Community Centre in Melbourne came alive with the programme titled "Shompurno Nazrul" — a solo musical event presented by the musical organisation Surlok.

This enchanting evening was a tribute to the timeless songs by the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, wonderfully curated and directed by Professor Ishrat Ahmed Shaheen.

The event featured captivating performances by Melbourne's beloved singer Adila Noor, whose renditions brought the spirit of Nazrul to life.

The evening's significance was deepened due to the backdrop of Bangladesh's recent political unrest. There the echoes of Nazrul's rebellious and egalitarian themes resonated powerfully amid the student-led anti-discrimination movement.

The event began at 5:30pm with an evening raga, setting the stage with the soulful rendition of "Mone Pore Aaj Se Kon Jonome."

The audience was then treated to a diverse array of performances, including Nazrul's romantic songs, monsoon melodies based on Megh Mallar raga, duets blending different moods, Kirtan, raga-based songs, unique rhythmic patterns within the same raga, folk songs, and a fusion of Thumri, devotional, and modern songs.

The auditorium was filled with an entranced audience, captivated not only by the music but also by the insightful discussions on Nazrul that were interspersed throughout the performances.

Notable songs of the evening included " Sandhya Gadhuli Lagane Ke", "Shoi Bhalo Kore Binod Beni", "Borosha Oi Elo Borosha", "Porodeshi Megh", "Padmar Dheu Re", and "Tomar Bina Tarer Geeti".

Accompanying the vocals were Sanjay Bose on tabla and octapad, Moni Saha on percussion, Mayaz Rahman on sitar, and Rohit Kumar on keyboard.

The event concluded with the song "Bolechhile Tumi", paying tribute to the death anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, which falls on August 29.

