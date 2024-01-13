Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin congratulates Hasina

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed hope to jointly work for broadening cooperation in the days ahead.

"On behalf of the government of the Russian Federation and me personally, I congratulate you upon the appointment to the post of the Head of the newly formed Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," he said in a letter to the PM, according to the verified Facebook page of the Russian embassy in Dhaka.

He said the Russia-Bangladesh relations have been steadily developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and partnership.

"I am confident that active joint work at the governmental level will be conducive to broader cooperation in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres. This meets the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh in full measure," Mishustin said.

He wished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sound health, well-being and success.