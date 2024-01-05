Pro-BNP, Jamaat lawyers observe nationwide court boycott for 4th day

Pro-BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers observed court boycott programme across the country yesterday, for fourth day, demanding "restoration of democracy and rule of law and stopping injustice in the name of trials".

The lawyers, backed by the opposition political parties, abstained from attending court functions in 60 districts, Barrister Kayser Kamal, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers, told The Daily Star.

As part of the proigramme, a section of lawyers staged sit-in at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) premises since 9:00am to 4:00pm with one hour's break today.

On December 31, BJAF and Bangladesh Lawyers Council, a forum of pro-Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers, at separate press conferences announced that they will boycott all the courts across the country since January 1 to January 7 in protest against what they said holding of the dummy elections and convicting and sentencing BNP men in fabricated cases.

BJAF President AJ Mohammad Ali, former SCBA leaders Subrata Chowdhury, AM Mahbub Uddin Khkon, Md Bodruddoza Badal and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and BJAF's SC unit General Secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, SCBA member and lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub among others, also attended the programme at the SCBA premises.