Pabna 1 and 3 constituencies: AL picks lose grassroots support over nepotism

With the country going to polls today, Awami League candidates in Pabna-1 and 3 are finding it hard to keep up with their independent counterparts.

AL grassroots have distanced themselves from the party's contestants due to internal feud and allegations of nepotism against them, said many local party leaders.

PABNA-1

In Pabna-1 (Shanthia-Bera), AL's candidate Shamsul Haque Tuku has not been able to garner the party's grassroots' support as many local AL leaders and even his family members are working for independent aspirant Professor Abu Sayeed, former state minister and AL leader.

Reportedly, the local AL men left Tuku, also deputy speaker of parliament and three-time lawmaker, for his son Asif Sams Ranjan's involvement and influence in local politics as mayor of Bera municipality.

"The MP [Tuku] and his son Asif Sams Ranjan are all powerful in the area. In absence of a full-fledged AL committee in the area, they have been controlling everything, denying party men," alleged Abdur Rashid Dulal, acting secretary of Bera upazila unit AL.

Shanthia upazila parishad chairman and veteran AL leader Abdulla Al Mahamud Delwar echoed the same.

"Those who are working for him [Tuku] and his son get different benefits from them while others remain deprived, so internal conflicts widened in the last few years," Delwar said.

Asif Sams also became president of upazila AL unit by removing Tuku's younger brother Abdul Baten, also former municipality mayor. Baten is now the campaign chief for Prof Sayeed.

"I am not against 'boat'; I am against the man who is representing 'boat'. He is not fit for the post," said Baten.

Contacted, Tuku said, "Due to his [Baten] wrongdoings, he was removed from the party. I have no problem sharing inherited property with him, but I have no political relation with him."

Refuting the allegations, Tuku claimed those who love AL are united in his support.

Prof Sayeed said, "Due to Tuku and his family members' muscle power, corruption and nepotism, people are united to vote for me but his [Tuku] men are creating obstacles everywhere."

With several clashes happening between supporters of both candidates in the last few days, locals are worried of further violence.

PABNA-3

In Pabna-3 (Bhangura-Chatmohar-Faridpur), incumbent lawmaker Md Mokbul Hosain got AL-nomination for fourth consecutive time while veteran district AL leader Abdul Hamid Master is contesting as independent candidate after resigning from the post of Chatmohar upazila parishad chairman.

Contacted, Abdul Hamid alleged he has faced obstacles everywhere while carrying out election campaigns.

"I am contesting the polls due to pressure from locals who want to see changes here, including respite from MP Mokbul and his son's influence," he said.

Dr Golzar Hossain, a district AL unit leader, alleged depriving competent people, the lawmaker supported his loyal ones. So, local AL men have distanced themselves from him.

Mokbul's son Golam Hasnayen Russel, mayor of Bhangura municipality, has allegedly been influencing local politics for last few years.

"Recruitments in school, colleges, and all social safety net programme allotments go through the lawmaker's son," Golzar said.

Contacted, Mokbul refuted the allegations. "I tried my best to work with all people from my constituency. I want to finish my incomplete works."

All AL activists and supporters will unite for the "boat" symbol in the polls, Mokbul added.