Narayanganj-2: Trinamool BNP candidate quits race

A Trinamool BNP candidate for Narayanganj-2 constituency has quit the 12th parliamentary election.

Abu Hanif Rhidoy came up with the announcement in a press conference at Narayanganj Press Club this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

He alleged that he took the decision as no one agreed to become his polling agent following the "threat of the Awami League candidate".

Rhidoy said he has also informed the Election Commission.

Redoy, also president of Bangladesh Republican Party, collected nominations for Narayanganj-2 and Dhaka-5 constituencies as Trinamool BNP candidate, to contest the national election slated for tomorrow.

The candidate said he quit the election race from Narayaganj-2 but he will contest the polls from Dhaka-5.