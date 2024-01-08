BNP has nothing to do except wait for next five years: Quader

AL to hold rally on January 10 marking Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu

BNP has no other choice but to wait another five years till the next national elections, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"BNP-Jamaat has failed this time too. The people have countered all their conspiracies through ballots. After repeatedly boycotting the elections, BNP has nothing to do except wait for the next five years," said Quader while addressing a post-election press conference at the AL Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon today.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, dismissed allegations made by BNP leader Moyeen Khan as "baseless and fabricated".

"All their complaints are devoid of reality. BNP leader Moyeen Khan appeared before the media this morning with a series of lies. Such lies are responsible for their tragic consequences," he said.

Quader further said the BNP has turned into an ineffective and failed political party for repeatedly making wrong political moves.

Calling the elections a milestone in Bangladesh's democratic journey, Quader said, "Foreign journalists, observers, various institutions, both domestic and international media, have reviewed the election and expressed satisfaction. This election will fortify Bangladesh's global image."

At the briefing, Quader said the AL will hold a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on January 10 on the occasion of the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL chief Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.

Asked who the opposition in parliament would be, Quader said the prime minister will take a decision in this regard after considering the situation and reality.

Regarding the party's stance on the AL independent candidates who won the election, Quader said, "Independents are the representatives of the people. They will be in the parliament as elected lawmakers and work for the people."

Responding to another journalist's question, Obaidul Quader said the country does not run on what the BNP said.

"The BNP could not oust the government by staging a movement according to what they said. BNP has also said that this election would not be allowed to take place. But were they able to do it?

Expressing gratitude to the voters, the AL general secretary said AL secured a sweeping victory in the 12th parliamentary election by setting a new record with the votes of the people. The election was held in a festive, free, neutral, peaceful, and participatory environment.

"We once again thank and appreciate the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh," he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's respect for the people's verdict, Quader affirmed her commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in AL's election manifesto.