Barishal Division: Contest unlikely in 8 of 21 seats

At least eight out of 21 constituencies in Barishal division are unlikely to witness any significant contest in the January 7 polls, causing the voters of these constituencies to lose interest in exercising their franchise on the voting day.

The constituencies in question are Barishal-1 and 4, Jhalakathi-1 and 2, and all four constituencies of Bhola.

BARISHAL 1, 4

In Barishal-1 (Gournadi-Agailjhara), incumbent lawmaker and Awami League candidate Abul Hasnat Abdullah has conducted vibrant campaigns from the very start to the end of the electioneering period.

In contrast, Jatiyo Party candidate Serniabat Sekhander Ali and National People's Party candidate Md Tuhin have hardly campaigned ahead of the polls.

Contacted, Serniabat said, "We are going from door to door even if we are not campaigning."

Meanwhile, voters of the Barishal-4 (Mehendiganj) constituency believe independent candidate Pankaj Nath is likely to have smooth sailing due to a lack of strong opponents, as the candidature of the AL candidate for this constituency, Shammi Ahmed, got cancelled due to his dual citizenship.

"There is hardly going to be any contest, so voters are not much interested in going to the polling stations," said Raihan, a young voter from the seat.

JHALAKATHI 1, 2

In Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia), AL candidate Shahjahan Omar won't face much challenge as AL independent from the constituency, Md Moniruzzaman, withdrew his candidature. There are no other strong contenders for this seat.

Local AL leaders and activists, however, have not been active in supporting Omar. As a result, voters from this constituency hardly have any interest in the polls, said locals.

Elsewhere in Jhalakathi-2 (Sadar-Nalcity), veteran AL leader and incumbent lawmaker Amir Hossain Amu will have a smooth run with no other strong candidate contesting from this constituency.

Partha Sarthi Das, a freedom fighter and resident of Jhalakathi Sadar, said people are losing interest in going to polling stations in a likely one-sided election.

BHOLA 1,2,3 and 4

The polls in Bhola are likely to be a one-sided affair, with AL aspirants clearly ahead, as there are no strong contestants in all four constituencies.

In Bhola-3, former lawmaker Jasim Uddin is vying independently against AL's Nurunnabi Chowdhury, but locals said he did not campaign actively.