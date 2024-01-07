4 including child hurt in crude bomb explosion in Hazaribagh

Four persons including a child were injured after unidentified miscreants exploded two crude bombs near a voting centre in Dhaka's Hazaribagh this morning.

The injured are: Amir Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 50, Badal Ahmed, 50, and his son Tanvir Ahmed, 8.

They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with splinter injuries in different parts of their bodies, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Injured Amir said the incident took place around 11:30am as he was returning after casting his vote at Jamia Anwarul Ulum Madrasa centre.

"Suddenly, two crude bombs exploded, leaving me and others injured. I suspect the bombs were thrown from a nearby building," he said.

Another injured Badal said he along with his son was passing by the area when the explosion took place.