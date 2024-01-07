National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:06 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

4 including child hurt in crude bomb explosion in Hazaribagh

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:14 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:06 PM
Injured Tanvir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Four persons including a child were injured after unidentified miscreants exploded two crude bombs near a voting centre in Dhaka's Hazaribagh this morning.

The injured are: Amir Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 50, Badal Ahmed, 50, and his son Tanvir Ahmed, 8.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with splinter injuries in different parts of their bodies, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Injured Amir said the incident took place around 11:30am as he was returning after casting his vote at Jamia Anwarul Ulum Madrasa centre.

"Suddenly, two crude bombs exploded, leaving me and others injured. I suspect the bombs were thrown from a nearby building," he said.

Another injured Badal said he along with his son was passing by the area when the explosion took place.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জাতীয় নির্বাচন ২০২৪
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘এই থাম’ বাঁশখালীর ওসিকে ধমকালেন ‘হাত কাটার’ হুমকি দেওয়া সেই এমপি মোস্তাফিজ

এর আগে, কয়েকদিন আগে এমপি মোস্তাফিজুর রহমান চৌধুরী ওসি তোফাজ্জলকে ফোন দিয়ে কোনো পুলিশ তার লোকের ওপর হাত দিলে হাত কেটে ফেলার হুমকি দেন।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

জনগণ আওয়ামী লীগকে বর্জন করেছে ভোটের মধ্য দিয়ে প্রমাণ করেছে: মঈন খান

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification