‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’ marries the art of Japanese storytelling with the rich tapestry of Bangladesh’s history

A review of 'Father of the Nation Bangabandhu' (NRB Scholars, 2024) by ME Chowdhury Shameem and Iwamoto Keita

It's not every day you come across a piece of work that successfully marries the art of storytelling with the rich tapestry of a nation's history. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, a manga co-authored by ME Chowdhury Shameem from Bangladesh and Iwamoto Keita of Japan, does exactly that.

From the very first few panels, I found myself engrossed in the narrative. The manga chronicles Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life and relentless pursuit of freedom. With each turning page, I felt as if I was witnessing history unfold before my very eyes—such is the vivid and immersive nature of the storytelling.

What really struck me was the deft handling of dual perspectives. While we follow Bangabandhu's journey as the central thread, the narrative also weaves in the viewpoint of his daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This multi-dimensional approach adds depth and richness to the overall experience, allowing readers to appreciate the magnitude of the events that shaped our nation's birth.

First unveiled at a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan friendship, this manga serves as a bridge between the two nations, inviting readers from diverse backgrounds to immerse themselves in our rich heritage.

Targeted towards young readers, this manga is an engaging and effective medium to educate them about the history of their nation. The manga format, with its captivating visuals, dynamic pacing, and action sequences, breathes life into the historical events surrounding the creation of Bangladesh, making them more engaging for young readers.

The art of manga storytelling is a fascinating and captivating form of artistic expression. It is through the unique storytelling techniques employed in manga that its true essence is revealed, and the experience pays homage to the artform while maintaining the utmost respect for our nation's history.

The visuals in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu are simply captivating, with a level of detail and nuance that brings the narrative to life. Each panel is a work of art, meticulously crafted to evoke emotion and draw the reader deeper into the story. Bangabandhu is portrayed as a heroic, larger-than-life figure whose unwavering determination and courage almost take on a superhero-like quality. His monologues provide readers an exclusive look into his innermost thoughts, struggles, and motivations, all while one flips through the pages and takes in the blood-soaked history of Bangladesh.

What really sets this manga apart is how it manages to strike the perfect balance between entertainment and historical accuracy. The authors have clearly put in a tremendous amount of effort to ensure that the events depicted are faithful to our nation's struggles for independence, while still maintaining a level of dynamism and excitement that keeps readers, especially young ones, utterly engrossed.

It's this masterful blend of art, storytelling, and historical significance that truly elevates Father of the Nation Bangabandhu to a level of its own. Every panel and every line of dialogue is infused with a sense of reverence and respect for our heritage, while simultaneously captivating the audience with its incredible visuals and gripping narrative.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu exemplifies the power of manga as a medium for both storytelling and education. Its availability in multiple languages enhances its reach, promoting cultural exchange and understanding. It is a piece that instills a profound sense of pride and belonging, igniting a desire to delve further into the annals of our heritage.

For younger readers, this is a must-have—a treasure trove of knowledge and inspiration that will leave an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. For those seeking to truly understand the history of Bangladesh and the life of Bangabandhu, this is an essential read. It's not just a book, but an experience—one that will resonate long after the final page is turned.

Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba is an aspiring writer and a student at Independent University, Bangladesh. [email protected]