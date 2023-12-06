Culture
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 06:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:13 PM

Most Viewed

Culture

Unesco lists rickshaws and rickshaw art as ‘intangible heritage’

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 06:51 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 07:13 PM
Photo: Star

Unesco today recognised rickshaws and rickshaw paintings as intangible cultural heritage.

The global recognition was given at the ongoing 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana's Kassanne.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Culture Faisal Hasan confirmed it to The Daily Star.

"Rickshaws and rickshaw paintings in Dhaka" is Bangladesh's fifth cultural heritage recognised by Unesco.

The rest of the cultural heritages are Jamdani and Shital Pati weaving industries, Baul songs and Mongol Shobhajatra.

Photo: Star
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মনোনয়নপত্র প্রত্যাহার করুন, জনগণ ক্ষমা করবে না: রিজভী

রিজভী বলেন, কাকে এমপি ঘোষণা করা হবে, আর কাকে তালিকা থেকে ছেঁটে ফেলা হবে সব কিছুই প্রস্তুত আছে।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফোর্বসের ক্ষমতাধর নারীর তালিকায় ৪৬তম প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification