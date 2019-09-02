The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court verdict that granted bail to Aysha Siddika Minni in her husband Rifat Sharif murder case.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed “no order” on a government petition seeking stay on the HC verdict.

Minni’s lawyer, Advocate Makkia Fatima Islam, told The Daily Star that there is no legal bar for Minni to get released from the jail following the SC order.

“We have already communicated with the authorities concerned in Barguna for the release of Minni. We hope Minni will get released from Barguna jail tomorrow” she said.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General KM Jahid Sarwar Kazal appeared for the government and Advocate ZI Khan Panna stood for Minni.

On June 26, Rifat, 25, who used to provide internet services, was hacked to death in broad daylight in front of Minni on June 26. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, Minni was seen trying to save her husband from the attackers.

Police arrested Minni after a daylong interrogation on July 16. A Barguna court placed her on a five-day remand the following day. Three days later, the court recorded her statement.

On August 29, Minni was granted bail by the High Court on conditions that she would remain in her father’s custody and that she wouldn’t talk to the media.

The HC yesterday released the full text of the verdict that granted bail to Minni, clearing the way for her release from Barguna jail.