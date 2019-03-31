 HSC, equivalent exams 2019 begin tomorrow - The Daily Star
Home Country
07:00 PM, March 31, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 07:10 PM, March 31, 2019

HSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

Share this with

Copy this link

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2019 will begin tomorrow under 10 education boards across the country amid tough measures taken to check question paper leakage and other malpractices in the examinations.

A total of 13, 51,505 examinees from 9,081 educational institutions will appear in the examinations this year, the Education Ministry sources said.

Of them, 6, 64,496 are male and 6, 87,009 female students, according to the examination schedule.

As many as 13, 11,457 examinees including 6, 92,730 male students from 8,943 educational institutions took part in the examinations last year.

A total of 11, 38,747 candidates are set to sit for the examinations from eight general education boards while 88,451 under the Madrasa Education Board and 1, 24,264 from the Technical Education Board.

This year, 40,048 candidates have been increased comparing to the previous year. Some 43 examinees will appear in DIBS examination.

Besides, 275 students will appear in the examinations from eight overseas centres. Candidates with physical disabilities will receive an additional 20 minutes in the examinations while the examinees with special needs, including those with autism, will get 30 additional minutes.

All the examinees have been asked to take their seats in the examination centres 30 minutes before the examinations begin.

The written examinations will continue until May 11 while the practical examinations will be held from May 12 to May 21.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Country

First nor’wester of 2019 lashes Dhaka
Season’s first nor’wester kills 2 in Dhaka
Paturia-Daulatdia route ferry services suspended
Paturia-Daulatdia water vessel services suspended
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says about Bank loan interest rate
Bank loan interest rate to be brought down: PM
Bangladesh High Court
SI recruitment: HC questions legality of provision to be unmarried
Illegal medicines seized in Bogura

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.31)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.30)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.29)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.28)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.27)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.26)
    Top