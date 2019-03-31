HSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2019 will begin tomorrow under 10 education boards across the country amid tough measures taken to check question paper leakage and other malpractices in the examinations.

A total of 13, 51,505 examinees from 9,081 educational institutions will appear in the examinations this year, the Education Ministry sources said.

Of them, 6, 64,496 are male and 6, 87,009 female students, according to the examination schedule.

As many as 13, 11,457 examinees including 6, 92,730 male students from 8,943 educational institutions took part in the examinations last year.

A total of 11, 38,747 candidates are set to sit for the examinations from eight general education boards while 88,451 under the Madrasa Education Board and 1, 24,264 from the Technical Education Board.

This year, 40,048 candidates have been increased comparing to the previous year. Some 43 examinees will appear in DIBS examination.

Besides, 275 students will appear in the examinations from eight overseas centres. Candidates with physical disabilities will receive an additional 20 minutes in the examinations while the examinees with special needs, including those with autism, will get 30 additional minutes.

All the examinees have been asked to take their seats in the examination centres 30 minutes before the examinations begin.

The written examinations will continue until May 11 while the practical examinations will be held from May 12 to May 21.