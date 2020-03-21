 Coronavirus: JS special session on March 22, 23 cancelled | The Daily Star
05:31 PM, March 21, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 05:40 PM, March 21, 2020

Coronavirus: JS special session on March 22, 23 cancelled

The Special Session of Jatiya Sangsad has been postponed following outbreak of the coronavirus across the country, Joynal Abedin, press secretary of President Abdul Hamid said today.

The two-day special session marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was scheduled to start from tomorrow.

President Abdul Hamid on March 3 convened the two-day special session, exercising his power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the constitution.

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee and Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari were scheduled to deliver their speeches during the special session. 

Earlier, the parliament went into special settings in January 31 and June 18 in 1974 where former Yugoslav president Marshal Josip Broz Tito and the then Indian president VV Giri addressed the Bangladesh Parliament.

