Fahad draws against Chinese Super Grandmaster

International Master Fahad Rahman played out a draw against Super Grandmaster Yu Yangyi of China on the opening day of Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge, Masters in United Arab Emirates on Saturday, said a press release from Bangladesh Chess Federation.

Fahad, who recently earned his first GM norm in Vietnam, started with white pieces against Yangyi, who has 2728 rating points. According to the press release, Fahad was in good position till 35 moves with Slav defense system but later went on to draw the game after 70 moves.

Fahad was scheduled to play against GM Niemann Hannns Moke of United States in the second round of the tournament, which features 153 players including 47 GMs and two WGMs, 48 IMs and two WIMs from 28 countries.