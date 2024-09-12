Bangladesh teams off to good start in Chess Olympiad

First round of the 45th Chess Olympiad being held in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

Bangladesh men's and women's chess teams got off to a flying start in the 45th Chess Olympiad as they outclassed their respective rivals in the opening round in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Bangladesh men's team registered a straight 4-0 win over Lesotho in the open section while the women's team inflicted a 4-0 defeat to Saint Lucia.

FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia and WIM Rani Hamid did not play in the first round as each team can play four games in each round.

In the open section, IM Fahad Rahman beat Khalema Sechaba, FM Manon Reja Neer defeated Thabang Mophane, while GM Enamul Hossain and GM Niaz Murshed beat Tsephe Lebajoa and Karabo Mokete, respectively.

Bangladesh women's chess team at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Photo: 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

In the women's section, WFM Noshin Anjum defeated Lui Mila, WFM Walijah Ahmed beat Wahid Chelse, WCM Nusrat Jahan Alo beat James Vernesa and WCM Wadifa Ahmed defeated Richards Trisann to complete the rout.

In today's second round, Bangladesh men's team will take on tough Vietnam while the women's team will face strong Romania.

Meanwhile, a total of 193 teams are playing in the open section and 181 teams are taking part in the women's section.