Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan reappointed as ISU Vice-Chancellor

Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan has been reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor of International Standard University (ISU). The honourable President and Chancellor of the university has appointed him in this position for the next four years.

The official notification was issued on April 16, 2024 by the Ministry of Education. The order, in accordance with Section 31(1) of the Private University Act, 2010, states that with the approval of the President and Chancellor, Professor Dr. Abdul Awal Khan has been reappointed as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of International Standard University (ISU) for four years.

About 50 research papers of the renowned educationist have been published in different journals at home and abroad. Prof. Khan was born in 1948 in a respected family at Saturia village under Rajapur Thana in Jhalokati district. He is the second son of late Rustum Ali Khan and Sahera Khatun. He obtained a first-class in Masters of Commerce from the Department of Management under Dhaka University in 1970. He joined as a lecturer in the Department of Management, University of Chittagong in 1973.

Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan received his Ph.D in 1987 and he had been working as a Professor in the University of Chittagong till 1996. Also, he served as Professor and Dean of Bangladesh Open University's School of Business during the period from June 1997 to July 2000. Afterwards, he served as Dean in different private universities for more than 20 years.