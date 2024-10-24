Monash College Diploma’s third intake orientation held at UCB

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, recently hosted the orientation programme for this year's third intake of the Monash College Diploma (MCD) programme. Students and parents gathered at the UCB campus and received a comprehensive introduction to many exciting aspects of studying Business, Engineering and Information Technology programmes from a world top 40 university.

The orientation commenced with the welcoming remarks of Professor Hew Gill, President and Provost of UCB. Prof. Hew Gill and Samia Salam conducted a parent orientation session explaining how the MCD programmes are a fast track for students to a range of degrees at Monash University in Australia or Malaysia.

Dr Sadia Afreen, MCD Programs Coordinator, gave an overview of the different MCD programmes. Azra Karim, In-country Representative Bangladesh, International Student Recruitment, Monash University, University Marketing, Admissions, and Communications; and Daniel Lum, Senior Executive, International Recruitment and Development, Marketing and Future Students, Monash University, Malaysia, gave presentations explaining the benefits and opportunities of the Monash programmes. The new students also joined in an experience session to meet current students and learn what it is like to study an international curriculum in Bangladesh.

Prof. Hew Gill said, "MCD program serves as a bridge that connects students to a top university. It gives UCB students the same quality of education they would in Australia. MCD takes less than a year, and it allows local students to jump into the second year of their preferred undergraduate degree at Monash University".

The orientation concluded with an in-depth session on Counselling & Support Services, Student Clubs, and the many activities that take place at the UCB Gulshan campus.