SUST students hold torch rally demanding highest punishment for rapists

In a strong show of unity and protest, the general students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) organised a torch rally on the night of June 24, demanding the highest punishment for two accused rapists. Both students of the university were placed on a 4-day remand on the same day.

According to the victim's complaint, Shanto and Swagato, both third-year students of SUST's Sociology department, took her to a mess on May 2, then drugged and raped her.

The march, held under the slogan "We demand the highest punishment for the rapists", began with blazing torches and fiery chants that echoed through the campus. Students also burned photographs of the accused, asserting their complete rejection of the rapists' presence at the university, now or in the future.

One of the protesters stated, "As SUSTians, it is our ethical responsibility to stand with the survivor and demand justice. At this moment, our united voice is our strongest weapon."

Students affirmed that this is not just a protest for one individual, but a stand to ensure that such incidents never happen again. The call is clear–the university must permanently expel the accused, and the state must ensure the highest legal punishment.

As investigations continue, the students vow to keep raising their voices until justice is served without compromise.

Jemima Jaman Celia is a Campus Ambassador of The Daily Star from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).